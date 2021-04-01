Ticket Sales Open for Fuengirola’s Marenostrum Festival

TICKET sales are now open for Fuengirola’s Marenostrum Festival this summer.

The Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola has now opened ticket sales for its concerts this summer.

Councillor for Culture in Fuengirola, Rodrigo Romero, said: “Those interested in attending any of the events this summer in the city can get hold of tickets through the official website www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He spoke about, “music in the best possible continental setting, by the sea and enjoying our privileged climate, consolidating Fuengirola as the European capital of outdoor musical events. And we are going to do it by reinforcing our commitment to music and culture, with more concerts than ever.

“Marenostrum Fuengirola 2021 is going to be the most extensive edition in its history, with more than 50 shows, in which the variety and quality of its proposals will once again be at the level of our demanding public.”

The news comes after the acts for this year’s Marenostrum Festival were announced.

Beginning in June with Ara Malikian on Friday June 4, the festival will include many famous Spanish or Latino artists.

Major artists booked include Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony, while Maria Jose Llerrgo, Martita de Grana, the Sohail Jazz experience, Izal, Alejandro Sanz, La M.O.D.A, El Kanka, Monica Naranjo, Hombres G, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Miguel Poveda and Cosquin Rock are also booked to play.

Organised by Fuengirola Council, the concerts will take place in the surroundings of Castle Sohail or a stage on the beach front.

The concerts also ran last year and according to Mayor Ana Mula “thanks to important and conscientious security measures, last year turned out to be a success and a demonstration that cultural events, in times of the Covid pandemic, can be safe.”

Created in 2016, the Marenostrum Festival will this year edition will offer more than 50 musical concerts, making the festival an annual event for both locals and tourists.