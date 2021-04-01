Estepona Spends €240,000 on New Local Police Cars

ESTEPONA Council has spend €240,000 on seven new Local Police cars.

The Deputy Mayor for Development, Infrastructure and Tourism, Ana Velasco, announced the move, saying the council had bought four Local Police patrol vehicles, two camouflaged vehicles, and a van for the transport of patrol personnel.

The politician said that last summer the council had bought 125 new bulletproof and anti-knife vests for Local Police officers.

The council said: “This material has an important function for the police because they are protected against the impact of projectiles and bladed weapons. The vests are made of a set of sheets of high resistance synthetic fibres that protect the body from agents.”

It added: “In addition, more than €164,000 have been recently invested in the renewal and improvement of the transmission system, which allows better communication between agents, avoiding interference and enabling them to act more quickly in the event of any warning. A new ethylometer and a narcotest have also been purchased so that Local Police officers can use them in the usual controls.”

Mayor Velasco spoke about the work carried out by the Local Police through preventive campaigns and the actions implemented to increase the police presence in the street, with the aim of improving citizen security and highlighted their work with the rest of the State Security Forces.

The council said they had, “also initiated several selective processes for the expansion of the police staff, complying with the maximum public contracting allowed by the Central Government. At the moment there is a public call open for nine new Local Police positions, in addition to the other two carried out previously, which have allowed the incorporation of seven agents to the municipal staff of the Local Police.”