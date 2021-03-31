UK Government Commission Finds No Evidence Britain Is Institutionally Racist.

A UK government commissioned report has found that there is no evidence of institutional racism in Britain.

Last summer, in response to concerns highlighted by the Black Lives Matter protests, Boris Johnson set up a Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities to look at the extent of racial inequalities in the UK.

This was less than three years after Theresa May’s government published its own race disparities audit, but the motives were different. May wanted to reduce racial disparities, which she saw as some of the “burning injustices” she highlighted in a speech on her first day as PM (an agenda she was never able to address properly because of Brexit).

Johnson is also committed to racial equality, but his commission had a different agenda or sub-agenda. Some of those around him (particularly Munira Mirza, his head of policy at No 10), are sceptical of claims that structural racism is embedded in the UK, and they were hoping the commission would reshape the argument on this issue.

One of its major conclusions is that issues around race and racism are becoming less important and, in some cases, are not a significant factor in explaining disparities.

It found that children from many ethnic communities do at least as well or at least substantially better than white pupils in education. This high achievement for children from certain ethnic communities is creating fairer and more diverse workplaces, the commission added.

