More Than half of people in UK now have antibodies against coronavirus.

Mare than half of the people in the UK now have antibodies against coronavirus, either through infection or vaccination, according to tests conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Data from the most recent coronavirus infection survey revealed an estimated 54.7% of the population in England would have tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus from a blood sample in the week ending 14 March 2021.

Age is also a factor in increased antibodies. More than 76% of people aged 70 years and over have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in the UK. The higher levels of antibodies observed in older age groups reflect the high vaccination rate in older people.

Of those aged 80 years or older, in England, 86% tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. In Wales, it was 79.2%, Scotland 74%, and in Northern Ireland 76.4%.

The ONS is careful to draw a distinction between testing positive for antibodies and having immunity. In their report, they state antibody levels can vary and sometimes increase but are still below the level identified as “positive” in tests.

The figures show a rise in the number of people having protection against coronavirus – up from approximately a third of people testing positive when levels were measured at the start of March.

Once someone has had an infection, antibodies help your body to be ready if it encounters it again. Vaccines provide a safe way to develop antibodies without risking getting ill.

