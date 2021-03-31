Italian Navy Captain Caught Selling Top-Secret Papers to Russia

IN ITALIAN navy captain has been “caught selling top-secret papers to a Russian official.”

Authorities say the Italian navy officer has been arrested after he was allegedly caught giving top-secret documents to a Russian military official.

The Russian official, who reportedly works at the Russian embassy located in Rome, and the captain of an Italian frigate, arranged to meet on Tuesday night.

Italian police said in a statement: “Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, immediately after the transfer of a document by the Italian officer in exchange for a sum of money,”

“Both are accused of serious crimes tied to spying and state security.”

The Russian official’s position is now “under consideration” because of his diplomatic status and the Italian was taken into custody.

Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, said “classified” documents that were found in the Italian’s apartment suggests he might have also given out top-secret Nato documents, which could risk the national security of other countries.

The Russian embassy wouldn’t comment on the incident but did confirm the detention of a diplomat.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Italy, Alexey Fadeev, told Sky News: “We confirm the arrest on 30 March in Rome of an official from the office of the Military Attache.”

“For now, we consider it inappropriate to comment on the contents of the incident.”

“In any case, we hope that what happened is not reflected in the bilateral relations between Russia and Italy.”

