A GIRL, seven, died in Estepona, on the Costa del Sol, after a metal structure fell on her while she was playing at a birthday party.

According to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, she and her parents were on a property in the Padron area of Estepona, in Malaga Province, with other families celebrating a birthday party when the accident occurred at around 6pm.

The adults suddenly heard a loud crash and when they rushed to see what had happened the saw that a large metal structure had fallen on the girl where she had been playing with other children.

-- Advertisement --



Diario Sur reported that it was not known exactly what the structure was but that some sources spoke of a structure to tie up horses and others suggested it was an large old set of scales.

They immediately rushed to help her and took her to Estepona health centre where CPR was performed. The health centre called the 112 Emergency Services in Andalucia and they alerted the National Police. They tried to stabilise the girl to take her to hospital but to no avail as the little girl died at the health centre. A coroner was called in to certify the death.

The National Police are handling the investigation of the child’s death in what appears to have been a terrible accident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven-year-old girl crushed to death while playing at birthday party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.