New Images of Missing Teen, Richard Okorogheye, Released

THE POLICE have released new images of missing teenager, Richard Okorogheye, in a bid to find him.

A week since the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye, detectives have released new photographs from the night he went missing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



19-year-old Richard, a student at Oxford Brookes University, is thought to have left his home heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove on March 22 at around 8:30 pm. He was reported missing on Wednesday March 24.

The last sighting of Richard was confirmed to be on March 22 as he was seen getting on the number 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove at 8:44 pm.

CCTV footage shows he had a black ADIDAS satchel bag and was wearing all black. Police do not know which bus stop he got off at.

Richard’s mother says “we are desperately missing our son” and is appealing for the public’s help in finding Richard, who has sickle cell disease.

She said: “Richard we love you and miss you very much, please can you come home. We aren’t angry at you. We just want to know that you’re okay.”

“For anyone reading this, we are desperately missing our son. If you know anything or know where he might be, please come forward and speak to the police.”

Richard is known to visit the Hammersmith, Fulham and Westminster areas of the city.

Police are increasing patrols in the Ladbroke Grove and Kensal Road areas and detectives are using all investigative opportunities in an effort to find Richard.

Nicki Beecher, Detective Chief Inspector from the Met’s Area West Public Protection Unit, said: “Our officers are continuing to work around the clock to locate Richard and bring him home to his worried family.”

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been around Ladbroke Grove at the time of Richard’s last known sighting as captured above – you might be able to help us trace his next steps. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police, no detail is too insignificant.”

“If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family’s minds at ease.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Images of Missing Teen, Richard Okorogheye, Released.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.