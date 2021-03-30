Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex-Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl

GHISLAINE MAXWELL Charged For First Time With Sex-Trafficking A 14-Year-Old Girl



Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, on Monday 29, brought two new charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing her of sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor, in a superseding indictment that extends the timeline of Ms Maxwell’s alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of young women up to 2004, and adds another victim, “Minor Victim-4”.

The charges read, “Between approximately in or about 1994 and in or about 2004, Ghislaine Maxwell, the defendant, facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s access to minor victims by, among other things, inducing and enticing, and aiding and abetting the inducement and enticement of, multiple minor victims. Victims were groomed and/or abused at multiple locations”.

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18”, it continued.

Also in the new charge, is the accusation that Epstein and Maxwell both encouraged the girl “Minor Victim-4”, to recruit other young girls to provide erotic massages to Mr. Epstein, alleging that the girl did as requested and brought multiple young girls for Epstein, and that in return, the girl, and the girls she recruited, were paid hundreds of dollars in cash, as reported by nytimes.com.

