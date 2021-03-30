FA CHIEFS To Tell UEFA They Want 45,000 Fans In Wembley For Euro 2020 Latter Stages



UEFA has asked all of the 12 potential host countries participating in Euro 2020 to confirm their preferred crowd numbers to be allowed in as spectators for matches in their stadiums, and FA chiefs are expected to tell EUFA that they want 45,000 fans in Wembley when they host the latter stages of the tournament.

There is hope also that if the vaccine rollout and figures go in the right direction, that by June, when the tournament takes place, it could be possible to get up to 60,000 in Wembley.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



While London is optimistic about these numbers in Wembley stadium by June, other European cities on the list of stadiums lined up to be used for matches, are thought to be struggling to come up with a decision, due to their current situations with the coronavirus cases, and a slow rollout of vaccines.

Cities including Dublin, Rome, Bilbao, and Munich are all in countries where the pandemic has hit had, and their vaccine rollout has meant that only a very small percentage of the population has yet had any vaccination.

It is known that Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA has made it a precondition for the respective football authorities of each country to stipulate their preferred numbers by Wednesday, April 7, with a final announcement then coming from UEFA on April 9, two days after the deadline.

Wembley stadium is already staging both semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, but it is thought that if other cities can not confirm their situations then UEFA might well go for the safer option of staging more games at Wembley.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FA Chiefs To Tell UEFA They Want 45,000 Fans For Euro 2020 Latter Stages”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.