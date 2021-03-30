18-Year-Old Declared Braindead Wakes Up Just Before Parents Turn Off Life Support

AN 18-year-old boy who was declared braindead woke up just before his parents were about to turn off his life support machine and donate his organs.

Lewis Roberts from Leek, Staffordshire, was certified dead after being hit by a van in his hometown on March 13.

Lewis suffered catastrophic head injuries and was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance. His family were told four days later that they should say their final goodbye’s to Lewis as he had lost his fight for life.

It was agreed by his family to help the lives of seven other people by donating Lewis’s organs, however, just hours before the surgery Lewis began to breathe on his own again.

In an online fundraiser named “A Pint for Lewis”, more than £10,000 has been raised.

Chloe Roberts, appeal organiser, said: ‘On March 13, Lewis suffered catastrophic head injuries when he was struck by a van in his hometown of Leek and was flown to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.”

“Four days later, the doctors broke the news to our family that nothing more could be done as he had unfortunately suffered a ‘brain stem death’ and sadly passed away.”

“After saying our goodbyes to Lewis, close family bravely agreed for his organs to be donated to help the lives of seven other people.”

“This bought Lewis extra time before his life support machine was turned off. Just hours before Lewis’ surgery, he began to breathe again on his own. A miracle any family could wish for after being told he had zero chance of pulling through.”

“After this Lewis has carried on progressing. He has started to react to pain tests, moving his limbs on his own, and also moving his head from side to side, blinking and also moving his mouth. Every day, this boy is getting stronger.”

“Many people have asked to send money for a pint for Lewis. Any money that is sent will be for Lewis when he is home and back on his feet. We would just like to say, as a family, thank you so much and we are very grateful for everyone’s prayers and best wishes for Lewis.”

Police are still investigating the details of the collision.

