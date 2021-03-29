Unrepentant Baby P’s Stepdad Is Denied Parole

UNREPENTANT BABY P’s stepdad is denied parole after having failed to address his ‘sickening urges’.

Stephen Barker aged 44, was sentenced to jail in 2009 after the horrific death of Baby P, Peter Connelly in 2007. Peter had been publicly known only as Baby P, and had horrifically received numerous injuries when he was only 17-months-old. Tragically the young baby died after suffering over 50 injuries.Unrepentant Baby P’s Stepdad Is Denied Parole

Baby P had been considered at risk and had received numerous visits from health professionals, police and social workers during the eight months preceding his death.

According to reports Baby P’s stepdad will now have to stay in high security prison after his bid for parole has been denied. Barker, in 2009 was jailed for the crime of “causing or allowing the death of a child”.

According to The Sun the parole board heard evidence suggesting that Barker has not addressed his sickening urges, and that the 44-year-old still remains unrepentant over his crimes. The decision has been made for him to stay in high security prison.

A spokesman for the parole board explained their number one priority and speaking to the Sun explained that, “Protecting the public is our number one priority.”


Tragically Baby P died on August 3 2007, in Tottenham, north London, after suffering from a horrific series of injuries.

