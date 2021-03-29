Spain surpasses European target of 20% renewables in 2020 due to the pandemic

Spain surpasses European target of 20 per cent renewables in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The country has managed to reach 21.4 per cent of its energy demand with renewables in 2020, thereby exceeding the target established by European regulations.

Had it not been for the impact of the pandemic, Spain would have fallen short, covering around 19.5 per cent of national energy consumption, according to the Observatory of the Energy Transition and Climate Action, a project of the Basque Centre for Climate Change (BC3).

Mikel González-Equino, head of the BC3 project said today that “without a pandemic we would have stayed at the gates, in a 19.5 to 19.9 per cent maximum scenario, something we have to consider”.

The 21.4 per cent renewable penetration figure is a significant jump from the 18.1 per cent of the final energy demand registered in 2019, as well as the growth of green electrical energy, which experienced a jump of 12.8 per cent, to represent 44 per cent of the total use.

The EU is currently working on regulations to achieve a 55 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, which will require a huge increase in the penetration of renewables.

Spain has already committed to achieving 42 per cent by the end of the decade.

