Police fine man for flouting Covid rules following tip-off from 900km away

LOCAL POLICE in Lugo fined a man who they caught not wearing a mask and smoking, following a tip-off from almost 900 kilometres away.

The Local Police in the city of Lugo, in north-western Spain in the region of Galicia, fined the man, who was walking in the street, with no mask in sight, while smoking.

They had received the tip-off from someone in Alicante, on the east coast of Spain, almost 900 kilometres away from where the offender was found. This person claimed that they had seen the man in a live video published on social media.

The police received the call while the viewer was still watching the video in which they claimed they could see a man walking around smoking and not using a mask.

The police located the man in Avenida de Ramon Ferreiro just as he was finishing the video. He was identified and the police proposed that he be fined for not using a mask and for smoking without maintaining the required social distancing.

Over the weekend, Local Police in Lugo fined another 30 people for breaching Covid safety regulations, several of them for attending parties in the early hours of the morning without using masks, breaching curfew and failing to abide by rules regarding the number of people who can get together. However, it is not likely that any of the other people fined had been reported from quite so far away.

