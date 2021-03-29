Heartbreaking Tribute Paid to Man Dumped in Greater Manchester Canal

A HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTE has been paid to man dumped in a Greater Manchester Canal after being brutally stabbed and beaten to death.

Scott Anderton, aged 33, was tragically discovered in a Manchester canal after having been both stabbed and beaten. Police believe that before his body was dumped into the canal he was brutally stabbed multiple times.

Scott’s family have spoken out and paid tribute to a genuine, kind and caring person and said, “As you can imagine, our family is still struggling to come to terms with what has happened and we will never understand why someone would want to hurt Scott.

“Scott did not have a bad bone in his body and was genuinely the most caring, loving, kindest person you could meet. The love for his family meant everything to him.

“He made time for anyone he met and would always be there if anyone needed help.

“Even on the darkest of days Scott was always positive and had the cheekiest smile which was infectious.”

Scott’s body was tragically discovered on Thursday morning and on Friday, March 26 police arrested three teens in connection with the horrific death. Greater Manchester police have confirmed that the three teens are being held for additional time as part of the murder investigation.

