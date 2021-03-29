DJ dies from bullet wound to the neck at illegal party in Marbella

A MAN, 40, who was working as a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella, died on Sunday night, March 28, after he was hit in the neck by a stray bullet.

He was believed to have been playing music at a party which was being held at a luxury villa on the Guadalmina Baja Urbanisation when he was hit by the bullet.

He was found some time afterwards by the National Police in the villa but the partygoers were nowhere to be seen.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, there were three shots heard while an unknown number of people were dancing and partying, one of which hit the DJ.

They also report that it appears the shots were fired in another room following an argument and one of the bullets went through the wall.

Forensic teams are examining the scene of the crime.

The exact time at which the shooting took place is not known, although the National Police became aware of the events at around midnight of Sunday into Monday after an anonymous caller reported hearing something about a death at a party and gave them a possible location.

The police arrived shortly afterwards and found no-one there, but there was evidence of a party having been held and they found the man’s body, calling it in to the police station at around 1am, according to ABC. The man’s body was moved at around 3am according to residents in the area who report seeing the police, ambulances and the coroner in the area.

So far, no-one has been arrested and police are searching for witnesses to the events.

Secrecy has been imposed upon the case as the investigation is carried out.

