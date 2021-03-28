West London Prison Mistakenly Releases Alleged Sex Offender Awaiting Trial.

Detectives are hunting for a man accused of sexual assault who was released from a west London prison by mistake. William Fernandez, 24, was being held on remand at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

He was awaiting trial accused of sexual assault by touching, indecent exposure and possession of a class B drug, having been arrested and charged in April 2020, the Metropolitan Police said.

-- Advertisement --



Staff at the prison informed the force on Wednesday, March 24, the night that Fernandez had been released from custody that evening in error.

It is believed Fernandez travelled by London Underground from East Acton station after his release. At around 9.30 pm, he was spotted on CCTV walking along Wealdstone High Street, Harrow, in north-west London.

Detective Inspector Rory Wilkinson, who is leading the search, said: “Officers are exploring every possible line of enquiry to track Fernandez down and return him to prison.

“We would ask the public to assist us by being our eyes and ears and calling us if they see him or have any information about his whereabouts.”

Fernandez is white, of medium build, with thinning hair and a dark beard. He has a distinctive cross tattoo on the left hand side of his neck. When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit and black hat.

Officers believe he is most likely in the west London area but he has been known to travel on public transport and to spend time at transport hubs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “West London Prison Mistakenly Releases Alleged Sex Offender Awaiting Trial”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.