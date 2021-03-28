WATCH: Topless Feminist Activists Clash With Franco Supporters

WATCH THE VIDEO: TOPLESS feminist activists clash with Franco supports in Madrid

Topless protesters from the feminist activist group Femen turned up to disrupt a rally of more than 200 supporters of Spain’s former dictator Francisco Franco who were celebrating Victory Day on the LXXXII Anniversary of the “Liberation of Madrid” on Sunday, March 28. Members of the National Police had to separate the group during the ceremony which was approved by the Government of Madrid.

The bare-breasted Femen protesters landed in Spain’s capital with the words “to fascism neither honour nor glory” painted on their bodies, while the Franco supporters retorted with typical fascist physical gestures and shouted derogatory insults such as “who is paying you?” and “return to your brothels.”

-- Advertisement --



Officers removed the protesters and the ceremony was allowed to continue.

“When the foundations of Western civilization are shaking and in the face of the miserable spirit of the returning horde, victory has not only to be evidenced but dialectically defended by a free and proud civil society”, one of the speakers, who was surrounded by a banner featuring the dictator’s face and flags with double-headed eagles, declared.

To further commemorate the day further, a mass will be held at the Valley of the Fallen, a prayer and an offering will take place in the pantheon of the dictator of Mingorrubio and a ‘brotherhood meal’ will be enjoyed in a well-known restaurant in the capital adorned with Francoist imagery.

En Madrid dejan a los fascistas salir a celebrar la caída de la capital en el 39, frente a los franquistas. Pero no dejan a las chicas de FEMEN que salen a denunciar el fascismo al grito de "Fascismo legal vergüenza nacional"

pic.twitter.com/n86MGWAqbl — Emma (@Emma1492is) March 28, 2021



________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WATCH: Topless Feminist Activists Clash With Franco Supporters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.