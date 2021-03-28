Queens Grandson Questioned Over Driving 460 Miles During Lockdown

THE QUEEN’S grandson has reportedly been questioned by police over driving 460 miles during lockdown.

It was claimed the 43-year-old, who is Princess Anne’s oldest child, drove over 460 miles to the village of St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire to visit a married woman.

Police in Scotland have since said that officers looking into the claims found there to be no breaches of lockdown rules.

Phillips, who is 17th in line for the throne, was apparently spotted visiting the home of a 40-year-old married woman who is now separated from her husband. His range rover was seen outside of her property on Friday.

Phillips ended his 11-year marriage in August last year.

The woman, who attended his private school in Gourdonstoun, Moray, is said to be a friend of Zara Tindall.

Phillips had made the trip to Scotland for business with his company XL Medical, a spokesperson said. The company provide rapid covid tests.

They would not comment on the “detail or circumstances” of Phillips’ accommodation during the trip.

Both England and Scotland are urging residents to “stay at home”, with movement between the two currently not permitted under covid restrictions unless for essential reasons such as work commitments.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, hopes to lift travel restrictions in Scotland from April 16, although this may not be the same for islands. While Englands “stay at home” message will be lifted on March 29. People in England will not be permitted to stay overnight at another residence until at least April 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.40 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, police received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in St Cyrus, Montrose.”

“Officers attended, spoke to the occupants and found no breaches of ­legislation.”

