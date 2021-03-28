Mallorca Becomes Holiday Paradise For Those Wishing To Flee Germany’s Harsh Restrictions Due To Cases Rising.

Mallorca is turning into a holiday paradise for those who have chosen to flee from the harsh restrictions of Germany which at present faces the worst coronavirus incidence data in recent weeks.

40,000 German tourists will arrive in Mallorca over the next ten days and Airlines and Tour Operators say demand is increasing by the day. 266 flights from Germany are scheduled to arrive in Palma between now and April 5 and they’re 85% full. Bookings have increased over the past 4 days, mainly because the German Government is no longer demanding a negative PCR from tourists returning to Germany who will be given antigen tests at their hotels instead.

“It is very, very, very exciting and it feels wonderful to be flying again, even if it is for only one week,” said tourist Bettina, who works for a travel company, as a group of exuberant young holidaymakers danced outside the airport.

The new arrivals had flown in from various German cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg. They all had to provide test results not more than 72 hours old at the airport showing they were COVID-free.

“It was an amazing opportunity to be able to come here despite the coronavirus,” said student Linda Tlucker, 23, who had travelled from Berlin for a two-week holiday.

On March 14, the country removed the Balearic Islands from the risk zone for coronavirus, which reactivated the internal demand for travel and generated an increase in the number of flights to Mallorca by all the main tour operators.

Despite the appeal of the German government to its nationals not to leave the country, hundreds have come to spend their holidays on an island. Between 3,000 and 4,000 hotel beds have been occupied, according to reports from ‘jubilant hoteliers.

Mallorca itself is still subject to harsh restrictions even though the figures for new cases place the archipelago as the second community with the lowest incidence rate, with a cumulative incidence at 14 days of 50.5.

Restaurants interiors have been closed since Friday, March 26, with terraces packing up at five in the afternoon, non-essential commerce closes at eight and the night-time curfew is 22.00 pm.

