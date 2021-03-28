Guardia Civil Find 64,800 Cannabis Plants in Almeria

THE Guardia Civil have found 64,800 cannabis plants in Almeria.

Officers from the Guardia Civil made the find at five cannabis plantations in Almeria.

Police said they have arrested two people after finding 64,800 cannabis plants in El Ejido in Almeria.

The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of a crime against public health and one of the arrested have already been placed in prison.

The news comes after an Almeria drugs gang was arrested in a joint police operation.

The investigation was carried out by the Guardia Civil and National Police officers, in conjunction with the Tax Agency, against a group of drug traffickers from the Almeria region, thought to have been operating on the Costa del Sol, Almería, and Pontevedra.

The operation has already resulted in at least 17 arrests, after fifteen house searches in the three provinces, each of which assumed its own functions, with police raids in Málaga province in the towns of Benalmádena, Fuengirola, and in the capital Málaga, plus raids in the Almería region towns of Carboneras, Almerimar, Adra, and Vera.

According to sources close to the case, the organization specialised in introducing large quantities of hashish along the coasts of Almeria, although the logistics, especially related to the boats, were based in the Galician towns of Cambados and Rivadavia, and the financing was centralised on the Costa del Sol.

