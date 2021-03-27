Seals Terrorised by Tourists and Uncontrolled Dogs

SEALS on the coast of Wales are being terrorised by tourists and uncontrolled dogs.

The surge in attacks has led wildlife presenter, Chris Packham, to make an urgent appeal.

Rescue centres have been treating the wild mammals for injuries endured whilst fleeing from tourists trying to take selfies and bites from uncontrolled dogs.

The news of the rising attacks follows an incident earlier this week where a seal lovingly named Freddie Mercury was mauled by a dog owned by lawyer Rebecca Sabben-Clare.

The wild animal had been sunbathing at Hammersmith Bridge in Barnes when the dog, Toby, attacked it. The seal was eventually put down due to its injuries.

TV host Chris Packham hopes Freddie’s death will act as a wake-up call. He said: “I hope people get up tomorrow and think, ‘My dog’s a bit of a rogue. I’ll keep it on the lead today’. Then that seal hasn’t died in vain if people change their behaviour.”

“And again, we must stress it’s nothing to do with the dogs. It’s bonkers… there’s dogs just running everywhere.”

The director and trustee of Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary in Lincs, Dennis Drew, says: “We’ve been out to three or four seals in a couple of weeks, where seals have been out on the beach and we’ve seen dogs off the lead.”

“If people see seals on a beach, then they should have their dogs on a lead.”

A spokesman said: “We always advise anyone who finds a pup to keep well back and avoid disturbing it – seals haul out to rest, sleep and digest food, but pups may also be exhausted, ill or injured and just simply need to be left alone.”

The RSPA has urged tourists to stay well clear of the seals.

