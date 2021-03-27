Santa Cruz De Tenerife Fire Ravages Building

Santa Cruz De Tenerife Fire Ravages Building
Santa Cruz De Tenerife Fire Ravages Building.

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE Fire Tackled By Four Fire Brigades

The Emergency and Security Coordinating Center (Cecoes) 112 deployed four fire brigade units, along with the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), Civil Protection, and the Local Police, after receiving calls that a building was ablaze in Calle Salamanca, in the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, at around 10.20am this morning (Saturday 27).

When the emergency teams arrived at the scene they found the building – the former headquarters of Diario de Avisos – burning voraciously, with thick black smoke pouring out of it that people reported seeing from all parts of the city of Santa Cruz, and the local police had to evacuate two persons who were still inside.

Firefighters tackled the spectacular inferno for more than an hour before bringing it under control, and then spent another four hours finally damping the building down, and clearing the area.

There were no reports of injuries to the evacuated persons, and now an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, as reported by eldia.es.

