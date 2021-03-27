ROY KEANE Tipped To Become The Next Celtic Manager As Bookies Suspend All Bets



Roy Keane has reportedly had talks with Celtic about the vacant manager’s position at Parkhead and bookmakers are making him the odds-on favourite to land the job, according to Daily Mail.

Keane is currently working as a football pundit with Sky Sports, his last managerial role being with Ipswich Town back in 2011, but the 49-year-old did spend time working with another Republic Of Ireland legend, Martin O’Neill, as his assistant at Nottingham Forest and with the Irish national team.

-- Advertisement --



The former Manchester United captain turned down the offer to become the Hoops manager after Neil Lennon’s first departure from the club back in 2014, but now he is thought to be high on the list of candidates under consideration by Dermot Desmond & Co, with bookies yesterday suspending all bets on Keane becoming the next Celtic boss.

Betfair had him at 15/2 on Monday, but by Thursday he had moved to 1/3 with Sam Rosbottom, a spokesman for the betting company saying, “Following a flurry of bets on Roy Keane to become the next Celtic manager, Betfair has suspended betting on who will take over at Celtic Park”.

He continued, “On Monday, Keane was 15/2 to take over from Neil Lennon but punters heavily backed the Irishman into 1/3 before the market was suspended on Thursday afternoon. It seems clear to punters that Celtic are ready to name their new manager and that Roy Keane will be walking through the door any time now”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Roy Keane Tipped For Celtic Manager’s Job As Bookies Suspend All Bets”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.