Roy Keane Tipped For Celtic Manager’s Job As Bookies Suspend All Bets

By
Chris King
-
0
Roy Keane Tipped For Celtic Manager's Job As Bookies Suspend All Bets
Roy Keane Tipped For Celtic Manager's Job As Bookies Suspend All Bets. image: twitter

ROY KEANE Tipped To Become The Next Celtic Manager As Bookies Suspend All Bets

Roy Keane has reportedly had talks with Celtic about the vacant manager’s position at Parkhead and bookmakers are making him the odds-on favourite to land the job, according to Daily Mail.

Keane is currently working as a football pundit with Sky Sports, his last managerial role being with Ipswich Town back in 2011, but the 49-year-old did spend time working with another Republic Of Ireland legend, Martin O’Neill, as his assistant at Nottingham Forest and with the Irish national team.

-- Advertisement --

The former Manchester United captain turned down the offer to become the Hoops manager after Neil Lennon’s first departure from the club back in 2014, but now he is thought to be high on the list of candidates under consideration by Dermot Desmond & Co, with bookies yesterday suspending all bets on Keane becoming the next Celtic boss.

Betfair had him at 15/2 on Monday, but by Thursday he had moved to 1/3 with Sam Rosbottom, a spokesman for the betting company saying, “Following a flurry of bets on Roy Keane to become the next Celtic manager, Betfair has suspended betting on who will take over at Celtic Park”.

He continued, “On Monday, Keane was 15/2 to take over from Neil Lennon but punters heavily backed the Irishman into 1/3 before the market was suspended on Thursday afternoon. It seems clear to punters that Celtic are ready to name their new manager and that Roy Keane will be walking through the door any time now”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Roy Keane Tipped For Celtic Manager’s Job As Bookies Suspend All Bets”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleCovid patient escapes from hospital and hides in supermarket
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here