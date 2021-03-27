Meghan Markle’s Father Wants His Turn To Be Interviewed By Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle’s father is hoping Oprah Winfrey can help defuse the ongoing feud between himself and the Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle now wants the US TV legend to interview him in an effort to get his side of the story out.

Markle, a retired Hollywood lighting director, drove the 1,000 miles to the talk show diva’s sprawling estate in Montecito, California on Thursday where he was photographed handing a security guard a personal note offering himself up for an exclusive interview, the Sun reported.

Winfrey famously interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry earlier this month for CBS. Meghan spoke about feeling “betrayed” by her estranged father, who leaked a private letter from his daughter to reporters in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle has long wanted for Winfrey to air his side of the story. “I was going to write Oprah a letter asking her to let me have an opportunity to speak,” he told the newspaper last year.

Mr Markle claims he has not spoken to Meghan since 2018 and is reportedly desperate to speak to his daughter and reconcile with her. It comes after he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain the day following the royals’ explosive chat with Oprah aired in the UK, where she said she was subject to racism in the royal family.

He also admitted they had fallen out after she was upset at him for speaking to the press in the run-up to her wedding in 2018.

