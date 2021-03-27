Bristol Protests Descend Into Violence For Third Time

BRISTOL Protests Descend Into Violence For The Third Time In Seven Days



What started out as a peaceful protest, with an estimated 1000 people gathering on Friday afternoon at College Green from around 4pm, to protest against the Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill.

Then, a group of around 300 marched through the streets, and staged a sit-down protest across from the Bridewell police station that had been the scene of Sunday’s violence, where the police had lined up in rows, but staying patient, with mounted officers, and dogs behind them.

-- Advertisement --



There had been a tipoff earlier that a group of six men were seen in the crowd wearing knuckledusters, and others were spotted with shopping bags full of alcohol, after police had earlier put a restriction on city-centre shops from selling alcohol.

Lining up opposite the riot police this evening, the crowds started chanting “ten years for protest, five years for rape” and “justice for Sarah”, referring to the recent murder of Sarah Everard in London.

Protesters had been told to disperse and go home, and warned that force would be used if necessary, and the crowd started chanting “shame on you” as they were pushed back.

It all eventually descended into another night of violence at around 10pm, as police and demonstrators clashed, with riot cops using their shields to push back hundreds of booing demonstrators who lobbed bottles and eggs in retaliation, with fireworks also being thrown, as horses carrying police officers charged toward the demonstrators, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bristol Protests Descend Into Violence For The Third Time”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.