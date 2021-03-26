Three arrested for base jumping from roof near hospital in Oviedo

THREE people were arrested for base jumping with parachutes from the roof of a building in Oviedo.

The complaint of the events was received on March 5 and it was confirmed that there were videos of the jumps doing the rounds on the Internet.

“Apart from the obvious risk and danger of this action, the images show the area surrounding the Asturias Central University Hospital (HUCA), included in the Heliport Security Area where there is a flight ban unless it is with authorization or coordination with the aerodrome, so this could constitute an infringement of Air Safety Regulations”, the National Police reported in a press release.

Following their location and arrest on March 23 and 24 they have been released charged with causing damages.

The Higher Police Headquarters of Asturias communicated the facts to the State Agency for Aviation Safety in case they had incurred in an administrative offence.

Tres detenidos por hacer 'salto base' en las Torres cercanas al HUCA #Oviedo #Asturias vídeo aportado por @policia pic.twitter.com/h0urDqXbHa — Onda Cero Oviedo (@OcrOviedo) March 26, 2021

