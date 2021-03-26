Teen Admits Causing Death By Neglect of 20-Month-Old Daughter

A TEENAGER admits causing the death of her 20-month-old daughter.

19-year-old Verphy Kudi has pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court, Essex.

Asiah Kudi, Verphy’s 20-month-old daughter, died in December last year at an address in Brighton.

Asiah was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following a post-mortem examination and forensic tests, the reason for her death was confirmed as neglect. She was dehydrated, starved and had developed flu.

The mother was last seen on CCTV on her birthday leaving a flat before going to parties in Coventry London, and Solihull – which is more than 150 miles away in the Midlands.

Kudi was told by Judge Christine Laing QC that the defence would be commissioning a report on behalf of her before sentencing.

Laing added: “A doctor will no doubt make arrangements to see you and interview you over the next few weeks.”

All social services records in connection to the case have been ordered by Laing to be disclosed to the defence ahead of Kudi’s sentencing.

Kudi was due to stand trial later this year. A provisional date for sentencing has been given for May 28, although she was informed that it may be delayed.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, said: “This was a particularly distressing case for my team and me to investigate, and has caused great sorrow amongst Verphy’s family and the many agencies that have supported Verphy and Asiah.”

“We note the guilty plea entered in this case, and continue to prepare for Verphy’s sentencing.”

