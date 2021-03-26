Teacher Who Sparked Batley Blasphemy Protests Receives Police Protection.

A SUSPENDED schoolmaster at the centre of the controversy is now receiving police protection after parents protested outside the school. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday night condemned the “threats and intimidation” that the teacher has faced after he was suspended for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

Mr Williamson said that the protests outside a West Yorkshire school were “completely unacceptable,” adding that teachers are allowed to expose pupils to “challenging or controversial” issues.

-- Advertisement --



His statement came after dozens of protesters gathered at the gates of Batley Grammar School on Thursday morning, forcing the school to advise students to stay at home while police officers stood guard.

It was reported that the 29-year-old Religious Studies teacher showed the image to pupils during a lesson on Monday. He is now understood to be in hiding after police raised concerns for his safety when he was named online.

The incident comes months after a teacher in France was beheaded by an Islamist terrorist after showing students images of the Prophet Mohammed.

A 13-year-old girl admitted she made up the story that led to her 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty being beheaded by a teenage terrorist. Paty was murdered for showing a cartoon of a nude Prophet Mohammed in his freedom of expression class after the girl’s father launched a social media campaign, identifying Mr Paty and the school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teacher Who Sparked Batley Blasphemy Protests Receives Police Protection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.