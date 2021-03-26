A 15 YEAR-OLD SCHOOLBOY tragically left a goodbye message on Snapchat to his friends before he hanged himself after he struggled with lockdown.

Kian Southway aged 15, from Treorchy, Rhondda started to struggle only days into the first national lockdown. Tragically the teen posted a goodbye message on Snapchat before he hanged himself.

The tragic Snapchat message simply read, “Goodbye everyone”. Kian’s family found him hanged after his younger sister found out about the Snapchat message, after friends alerted her to it. The teen was discovered by his parents on March 27, 2020 and sadly he died only days later in hospital.

-- Advertisement --



Kian’s mum Jolene Southway, aged 41 has spoken out about the pressures of lockdown and the need to talk. Jolene said, “We need people to know Kian wasn’t suffering from mental health issues, he wasn’t depressed.

“We need people to know how quickly this happens. I think he literally felt isolated from the world due to this Covid-19.

“Kian loved life. Boris Johnson announced lockdown on the Monday and he was gone by Friday. The gremlin took hold, he kept saying he couldn’t wait for it to be over and that he wanted to fast forward it all.

“We didn’t expect this at all. We constantly talk and we encourage the kids to talk, we don’t hide anything.”

“I just need people to talk, I need them to know it’s okay not to be okay and that people really really love you and want to talk.”

The South Wales Central coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide at the inquest into Kian’s death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Schoolboy Left Goodbye Message on Snapchat to His Friends before He Hanged Himself”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.