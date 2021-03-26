Meghan Markle’s Father Drives 2,000 Miles Delivering Letter To Oprah’s Winfrey’s House.

Meghan Markle’s father drove the 2,000-mile round trip from his home in New Mexico to deliver a hand-written letter to Meghan and Harry’s celebrity neighbour Oprah Winfrey. It is understood that Thomas Markle wants to tell his side of the story after his daughter and Prince Harry made a series of explosive allegations.

The 76-year-old has been estranged from his daughter for several years and apparently has had no contact since the famous ‘letter’ episode, according to a recent Piers Morgan exclusive interview on GMB.

According to media reports, he drove up to her property in Montecito, California, and handed the letter to a security guard on Thursday, March 25.

The 76-year-old, who made the solo 1,000-mile trip from his house in Rosarito, Mexico, wants to tell his side of the story, it is claimed. A source told The Sun: “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story.

“This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah. “Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

When asked why he collaborated with the press and then denied doing so to Meghan, Thomas defended himself by saying, “We all make mistakes… but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up as Hitler.” The reference is to nude pictures of Harry taken in Las Vegas in 2012 and him wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party 16 years ago.

“The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way shape or form. I would love to hear from them. I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologised many times.”

Oprah Winfrey’s representative has so far declined to comment on the letter.

