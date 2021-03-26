Major discovery in Egypt made by Barcelona Museum archaeologists

A TEAM of archaeologists from the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona have made a major discovery whilst digging in Sharuna (Middle Egypt).

They have uncovered the remains of a temple built during the reign of Pharaoh Ptolemy I (304-284 BC) which contained 60 large stone blocks that show spectacular architectural elements, beautiful decorative friezes and very important hieroglyphic texts.

Among the texts discovered, two blocks stand out, containing, exceptionally, the name of Pharaoh Ptolemy I, together with an inscription on the foundation of the temple, its name and the gods to which it was dedicated.

Amazingly, these remains were reused to build a Christian church in the 6th century AD but have remained in perfect condition and were easy to photograph and decipher.

One of the team told the Catalan News Agency that the find was “accidental” and stumbled upon by the Egyptian Minister of Culture whilst trying to arrange the construction of an irrigation canal in 2018.

Digging at the site