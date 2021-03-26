Glasgow Celtic Captain Scott Brown Signs Pre-Contract Deal With Aberdeen

Glasgow Celtic Captain Scott Brown Signs Pre-Contract Player-Coach Deal With Aberdeen



Scott Brown, the Celtic captain who has made more than 600 appearances for the Glasgow club, winning 10 Scottish Premiership titles along the way, has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen, to become their player-coach this Summer, in a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old has spent 14 glorious years at Parkhead, becoming one of the most-capped footballers in Scottish history, winning a remarkable 22 trophies, and being capped 55 times by Scotland.

Stephen Glass, Aberdeen’s new manager said of the transfer deal, “The opportunity to bring a player of Scott’s calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen. His experience will be invaluable on the pitch and he is someone who will help set the standards we expect at this club”.

He continued, “A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here. Scott will be a big part of my coaching team and whilst his impact will undoubtedly be felt on the pitch where I believe he still has much to give, I am looking forward to assisting his transition into coaching”.

Adding, “He is excited about coming to Aberdeen and working with the current playing, and wider coaching and support staff already in place. I’ve no doubt he will be a success here”.

Brown commented, “There is no doubt I had a lot to deliberate when deciding my next steps, particularly after enjoying 14 successful years at Celtic. However, the opportunity to join Aberdeen, a club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen now at the helm, was one I couldn’t pass up”.

He continued, “Once this season concludes, I’m looking forward to joining Stephen, the playing and coaching staff and everyone at Aberdeen FC. I am totally committed to the challenge that lies ahead in meeting the ambitions of the club and its fans”

“I still feel I have got a lot to give, not only on the pitch, but in a broader capacity as I embark on my coaching journey. I will be relentless in my quest for success for Aberdeen”, he concluded.

