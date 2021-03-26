BREAKING NEWS: 32 Dead After Two Trains Collide in Egypt

A TRAIN crash in Egypt has left 32 people dead.

The country’s ministry of health 66 other have been injured after they collided in southern Egypt in the city of Sohag.

Ambulances were sent to the scene and local media photos showed carriages on their side with passengers trapped inside.

Some of the victims appeared unconscious and others were bleeding.

Egypt’s railways have a history of bad maintenance with 1,793 accidents in the country during 2017, according to the latest official figures available.

The news comes after Malaga National Police arrested a 30-year-old man of German and Turkish nationality who is wanted by the German judicial authorities for crimes against people and drug trafficking after he tried to board the AVE with false documents at the Maria Zambrano station in Malaga.

In a statement from the Provincial Police Station, the police said the incident occurred last Thursday at around midday when officers checked the man’s Greek documents that he produced, and noticed that they showed signs of some alteration being made to them.

A closer inspection of the man’s documents revealed he had a German residence card and a Turkish passport, both with a different person’s name, although the same photograph appeared in each of the documents.

Once at the police station, the officers verified that the detainee had produced a forged Greek passport, but discovered that there was a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) in force against him, issued by German authorities, for crimes against people, and drug trafficking.

