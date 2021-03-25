Malaga Council to Ask for Cultural Protection for the Baños del Carmen

MALAGA Council has voted to ask for the Baños del Carmen to be declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The council voted to ask for Malaga’s Baños del Carmen to be declared a cultural asset.

The vote was approved to ask the Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage of the Junta de Andalucia to declare the Baños del Carmen an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The news comes after Malaga’s councillor for Land Management, Raul Lopez, proposed the move, saying, “the BIC label protects the environment, makes it untouchable, and thus in the event that actions are planned, its original structure will not be affected.

“We have put together a very powerful case to justify it and we are going to present it so that people are aware of it. It must not lose its identity, the less it is touched, the better.”

According to one report, the site needs work and “an appropriate rehabilitation project is still pending to restore the building’s values.”

The site has been protected by the Malaga Council since the 1990s and is included in Malaga’s Catalogue of Protected Buildings, which described the Baños del Carmen as a building with a maximum level of architectural protection.

The Baños del Carmen are considered unique in Malaga and the current document protecting them lists the main pavilion and entrance structure as buildings as being of architectural interest.

This means any plans for the area must take into account the building as a “whole” and not just its external characteristics.

The Baños del Carmen were originally created as a resort for wealthy Spanish and tourists.

