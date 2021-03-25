Fire in apartment building in the centre of Torremolinos

A fire broke out in an apartment building in the centre of Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but there was a huge column of smoke coming from the building in the area of Avenida de los Manantiales in the popular tourist destination in Malaga province.

It appears that the fire on the seventh floor of the building has since been extinguished and fortunately there have been no injuries reported.

