Woman accused of setting fire to police van during riots released

Sara Casiccia, the young Italian woman who had been remanded in prison accused of setting fire to a Guardia Urbana van, has been released with charges.

Her lawyer filed an appeal to get her out of jail and the judge eventually agreed to release her, three weeks after she was remanded in prison for her behaviour during the riots over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel.

Her lawyer has also reportedly presented an expert report that would prove that she was not the person who started the fire.

The Catalan public TV reported that the lawyer has presented a report in which it can be verified, by contrasting the images of the event, that she was not the person who threw the flammable liquid against the van.

In addition, the lawyer has indicated that there are also doubts about the authorship of the other seven people accused, and has suggested that there are errors in the police report that place them in the wrong places at the time of their arrest.

Those seven people remain in prison on remand waiting for Barcelona Court to resolve their appeal.

