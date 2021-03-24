Thieves leave court with charges and steal cleaning van to get home

TWO residents of Mairena del Alcor, Sevilla, stole a van from the cleaning service of a neighbouring town because they didn’t know how to get home after appearing in court.

The Local Police reported that they were caught robbing a bar in El Viso del Alcor in the early hours of the morning and appeared in court in the Seville town of Carmona during the day.

The judge released them with charges, but they decided to steal a van so that they could get home. They were arrested by Local Police in Mairena del Alcor and they told the officers that they didn’t know how they were going to get home. When they were leaving the courthouse, they decided to steal the first vehicle they found, which just happened to be a cleaning van.

The town hall in Carmona raised the alarm, so the police were waiting for them at the entrance to the town and arrested them upon arrival.

Also at El Viso, following a call from a concerned citizen, police stopped a suspicious vehicle and when they searched it they found two Apple computers, a Canon camera, several car keys and tools. The driver claimed to have bought the electronic equipment in Media Markt as a gift for his daughter. However, the owner had reported them missing to the Guardia Civil and was able to recover his belongings. Four people were arrested.

