Ryanair Boss says UK Should Be Booking Summer Holidays

RYANAIR’S boss has said passengers in the UK should be booking their summer holidays.

The Ryanair boss said: “If 80 percent of the UK has been vaccinated by May I would find it difficult for any politician to argue families shouldn’t travel to the beaches of Europe.”

He claimed many are booking despite advice from politicians that it may still be too early to begin booking summer holidays.

He said: “Passengers in the UK are already booking holidays for June, July and August.

“When the schools are open our bookings are reasonably quiet.

“There is reasonably strong and sustained demand for families booking over summer.”

The news comes after the airline has today announced a big expansion to its summer schedule, with 26 new routes available to and from the UK with more flights to tourist destinations including Rhodes, Crete, Ibiza, Milan and Alicante.

To celebrate their new routes, the airline has announced a sale which includes fares from £19.99 (€23.17) each way this summer.

Politicians have been divided over whether it was too early to start booking summer holidays abroad from the UK.

However, several European countries, including Spain and Greece, have said they will soon begin receiving international tourists, while the EU is in talks over a vaccine passport programme which would see travel open up to those who have been vaccinated.

