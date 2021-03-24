Marbella Police Arrest Hitman Planning Murder

POLICE in Marbella have arrested a hitman and intermediaries planning a murder.

Officers made three arrests in the Costa del Sol town and another in Badajoz just in time as a hired hitman was preparing to act.

The National Police have prevented a murder just in time by stepping in and arresting a group that were allegedly planning to murder a man because of a debt he had in his homeland of Costa Rica.

The police received a tip-off that a client in Costa Rica had commissioned a Spanish man and a Columbian woman to kill the target. It’s reported that the couple contacted another Columbian woman who lived in Badajoz and she helped them to source a hitman, a 27-year-old man from Cuba.

The Cuban man was to be paid €15,000 (£12,947.45) to carry out the job. He travelled to the Costa del Sol and met open of the Marbella suspects twice, the first visit to receive around €700 (£604.20) for expenses and the second visit to agree on the final details of the plot. The second visit took place at a cafeteria.

Suspecting the group was preparing to carry out their plan and arranging for the hitman to meet the target and kill him, police swooped in and arrested two suspects in the cafeteria. The two other suspects were also arrested, one in Badajoz and the other at a hotel in Marbella.

The alleged hitman was found with a gun on him, which was seized along with a vehicle and large amounts of cash. The case has been handed over to a Magistrate’s Court in Marbella and two of the suspects have been sent to prison and are awaiting trial.

