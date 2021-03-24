British tourist sentenced to pay compensation for wrecking taxi in Magaluf

A BRITISH tourist has been sentenced to pay €2,600 in compensation for wrecking a taxi in Magaluf in September 2018.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges of causing damages and accepted the fine of €720.

He also accepted to pay €1,074 compensation to the owner of the vehicle for the damages caused and for the losses of not being able to work with it, as well as €797 for the car insurance, and €20 for the driver’s clothes that he tore.

He had reportedly taken drugs when he deliberately threw himself at the taxi, in Magaluf, Mallorca, fell to the floor and then jumped on the hood and then onto the roof, jumping on the car and kicking it, causing serious damage.

When the driver tried to stop him, he ripped his t-shirt, according to La Gaceta del Taxi.

The defendant was slightly injured and the taxi’s windshield was totally smashed, although the driver had been able to brake before the man jumped at his vehicle.

Just before that, he had thrown himself at a rubbish container.

