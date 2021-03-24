BREAKING NEWS: Europe’s Economy Returns to Growth

EUROPE’S economy has returned to growth for the first time in six months.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a guide of how well the economy is doing, moved above 50 to 52.5 in March compared to February’s 48.8, its highest since late 2018, and an indication that the economy is growing.

Chris Williamson, a business economist, said: “The service sector remains the economy’s weak spot, but even here the rate of decline moderated in March as companies benefited from the manufacturing sector’s upturn, customers adapted to life during a pandemic and prospects remained relatively upbeat.”

The news comes after Madrid cut its economic forecast for Spain following a delay in funds from the EU.

The Bank of Spain has announced the country’s economy is likely to shrink by 0.4 percent this quarter after two straight quarters of recovery due to restrictions imposed to tackle the third wave of Covid infections.

The bank has lowered its growth forecast as the country waits funds from the EU.

