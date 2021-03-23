Twitter Account of NHS Boss Hacked to Promote PS5 Scam

AN NHS boss had her Twitter account hacked by scammers trying to promote PS5 sales.

NHS executive, Helen Bevan, had her Twitter account hacked by scammers trying to promote Playstation 5 sales.

Bevan was inundated with messages about securing one of the new games consoles before she regained control of her private Twitter account.

It came to light that Bevan, who has almost 140,000 followers, had not enabled two-factor authentication (2FA) on her account to protect it, leaving her vulnerable to possible hacks. Bevan then paid someone to help her retrieve the account, which also turned out to be a scam.

Bevan, who is the chief transformations officer of NHS Horizons, says she wants to use the experience to warn and help protect other people’s accounts.

She Tweeted to urge people: “Put 2-factor authentication on your Twitter account immediately.”

“Don’t pay any ‘account recovery service’ – go through Twitter to get your account back.”

Bevan later had to explain to those who messaged her, who had paid for the games console, that she also had been a victim of the scam.

