Russian President Putin Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19-But Without Cameras!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been vaccinated against Covid-19, partly to encourage other Russians who remain deeply reluctant to get the jab- he took the jab away from the cameras.

Although he has previously been filmed on horseback, ice skating and flying with Siberian cranes, he chose to be vaccinated behind closed doors. The Kremlin has also not specified which vaccine Mr Putin received. -- Advertisement --



The aim was to underline “all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, very good and effective,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Speaking to the BBC, he brushed off the suggestion that showing President Putin getting a shot in the arm would help persuade the sceptical majority of Russians to follow suit.

As for believing the president actually had the jab, he said people would just have to “take our word for it”. There’s likely to be a limited increase in the slow pace of vaccination as a result.

Only 6.3 million people, or 4.3% of Russia’s 146-million population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. It lags behind a number of other countries in terms of the vaccination rate. Surveys by Russia’s top independent pollster, Levada Center, have shown that the number of Russians reluctant to get vaccinated with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot has grown in recent months — to 62% in February from 58% in December.

Pressed by reporters over whether Putin should get vaccinated on camera in order to boost slow vaccination rates, Peskov argued that Russians “will hear” about the president’s vaccination and that Putin is already doing “a lot” for promoting the vaccination campaign.

“The president … dedicates a rather significant time in his working hours to events, discussions, meetings related to vaccination, production of vaccines and so on. So the president does a lot for the propaganda of the vaccines,” Peskov said.

