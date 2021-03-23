New Job in California for Prince Harry

PRINCE HARRY takes up a new job in California.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, takes up a new role at BetterUp – a California coaching and mental health business.

BetterUp, founded in 2013, provides mobile-based professional counselling, coaching and mentorship.

The Duke of Sussex has been appointed chief impact officer at BetterUp, where he will speak publicly on topics related to mental health and have input into things such as product strategy decisions and charitable contributions.

The Duke is well known for his contributions to mental wellbeing. He and his wife Meghan recently made headlines for their tell-all documentary with Oprah Winfrey, in which he revealed he felt “trapped” within the royal family. Meghan also revealed how being a part of the royal family had impacted her mental health and that she had suicidal thoughts.

This year, Harry has also spoken up about the impact the UK press had on his mental health, calling it a “toxic” situation.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the UK last year and announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

