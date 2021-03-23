Nerja Re-Opens Concerts in its Cultural Centre

NERJA has announced it will re-open concerts in its Cultural Centre.

The Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre will re-open performances at its Cultural Centre on Saturday, March 27 at 8pm, with a concert by the group Los Canallas.

The news was announced by Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, who said: “We have designed a program that is one hundred percent about Nerja and coming together, so that we can enjoy the quality of our musicians, singers and actors while helping needy families of the municipality. The tickets will have a price of €5 euros which will be donated entirely to the Caritas and Nerja Solidaria associations.”

The performance of Los Canallas will be followed by theatre group Teatres on April 10 and a musical group on April 24.

Two flamenco performances are planned for May, with Fernando del Paso on the 8th and Cynthia Martin on the 22nd. In June, classical music will be the will take place with Alberto Bueno’s chamber group, on the 5th, and on the 19th the Spencer group will perform, at which they will present their new album.

Councillor Laguna said: “We wanted to add variety to this programming, that if the health circumstances allow it, we will add to with new cultural plans.”

