Mystery of Euromillions Winner Who Didn’t Claim Their Prize

MYSTERY surrounding a Euromillions winner who didn’t claim their prize.

The player has lost their winnings after having shown no signs of life for 180 days, in line with regulations.

The mysterious winner, whose ticket was bought in Walsall in the UK, won the ‘EuroMillions Millionaire Maker’.

The ticket was bought on September 18 2020, and the lucky winner has shown no signs of life since. An intense search for the mystery person has been carried out, with the National Lottery even launching a limited edition beer in which a call was made to find the player who could now be a millionaire.

The unclaimed million will be added to the 30 million pounds raised to “help good causes”, explains a spokesman for the National Lottery, along with all the prizes that are not claimed in this country.

