Man City Looking To Replace Sergio Aguero With Danny Ings

MAN CITY Looking To Replace Sergio Aguero With Southampton’s Danny Ings

With Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City future in doubt with his contract expiring this summer, and word being that he is likely to be heading to Barcelona, there has been a lot of talk about who might succeed their record goal-scorer at the Etihad this Summer.

Erling Haaland is the most logical replacement, a young man who simply can not stop scoring goals, but with a market value said to be £100m, then even a club as wealthy as City is bound to think twice, and look at their options.

Manchester City are said to be interested in Southampton’s 28-year-old striker Danny Ings, who would be a much cheaper alternative, a player who has recently found his goal-scoring touch again since joining permanently from Liverpool in 2019, restored himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalscorers.

After finishing as joint-second top scorer in the Premiership last season with 22 goals, he was part of Gareth Southgate’s plans and only missed out on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of injury.

Ings’ contract at St Mary’s is about to enter the final year of his deal and he has so far not agreed to agree to the new terms that have been on offer for some time, so that also puts City in a strong position to sign him, as reported by skysports.com.

