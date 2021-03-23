Locksmith fined for breaking locks in order to get business

A LOCKSMITH has been fined €1,800 for breaking locks then leaving his business card in the area.

A court in Valladolid has issued the fine for the damage he caused to the locks on the doors of different residential areas, both in private houses and businesses.

He would then leave advertising for his company in the same areas in order to get work repairing the locks.

He has also been sentenced to pay €2,834 back to the residential communities for the damages he caused.

The events took place in the second half of 2018 to the beginning of 2019, when the man, who ran a 24-hour locksmith business, stuck items in the locks, such as toothpicks and silicone, which then had to be repaired or replaced.

The man who usually worked as a locksmith in the residential communities became suspicious and installed a CCTV surveillance camera which revealed who was causing the damage.

Complaints were filed by residents and businesses with the National Police.

The trial has not been held since the defendant admitted to the charges and the sentence was announced by the judge following an agreement between the Public Prosecutor and the defence. He can pay off the compensation in monthly instalments of €100.

