Large Roman mosaic discovered in small town in Jaen

A LARGE Roman mosaic has been found in a 1st century Roman villa in the town of Rus, in Jaen.

The fragments of the mosaic were found in El Altillo area of the town by chance and led to further research by the town council and the Iberian Archaeology Research Institute of Jaen University, according to a report in national Spanish daily ABC.

The remains which have been found and documented show that there was a large Roman villa in the area, which was occupied between the 1st and 5th centuries AD, although most of it dates from the 4th century.

There would have been a large building where the mosaics have been located, including one which is about nine metres wide by 18 metres long, one of the largest found in the south of Spain.

Archaeologists have also documented a pottery oven where tiles were made and a mill for making olive oil, as well as a burial site.

The Vice-Rector for Research of Jaen University, Gustavo Reyes, the Head of the Institute for Research in Iberian Archaeology of Jaen University, Carmen Risquez , and the Mayor of Rus, Manuel Hueso , have visited the site to see the work carried out by a team of archaeologists led by Marcos Soto Civantos and Jose Luis Serrano Peña.

The Mayor pointed out how important it was for the site to be declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, which would allow the council to access public and private funds for future work.

Reyes congratulated the council and the research team for the work done to preserve and enhance the site.

▶️Investigadores de la @ujaen 👷‍♀️👷 documentan una extensa villa romana, con mosaicos y zonas de producción, como un alfar y una almazara, en el yacimiento de ‘El Altillo’ en Rus

ℹ️👉https://t.co/e8HzCPUEw7 #UJAInvestiga pic.twitter.com/MMzf03IbFt — Universidad de Jaén (@ujaen) March 18, 2021

