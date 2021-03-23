France’s Champagne Capital Wants To Experiment With The Legal Sale Of Cannabis.

The mayor of Reims in France explains why he would like France’s champagne capital to experiment with the legal sale of cannabis in the region. Pharmacologist Arnaud Robinet, mayor of Reims since 2014, is one of the few right-wing politicians supporting the legal use of cannabis in France.

“In France, the subject of cannabis is being dealt with in an idealogical but not in a pragmatic way”, explains Robinet. He says there is a “paradox” concerning the legislation and the reality of cannabis use in the country.

On one hand, France is the “most repressive country in Europe when it comes to cannabis, both for the consumer and the dealer”, he claims. At the same time, he says that France is the largest cannabis consumer in Europe, with a rapidly-growing base amid young adolescents.

For Arnaud Robinet, legalising cannabis would benefit France on many levels. He cites public health as the principal winner. “Smokers, especially adolescents, have no control over the quality of the cannabis they buy, the THC levels, the way it may have been adulterated”, Robinet says.

According to him, legalising the product would ‘guarantee checks’ on its quality, thus reducing health hazards for the consumer. Robinet also speaks of economic possibilities.

“This could be an economic opportunity for farmers. There is also the sales aspect, and tobacco shops in France could become points of sale, for example,” he says.

